Sidharth Shukla's stomach had begun bloating due to steroids - Reports

Sidharth Shukla’s sudden demise yesterday morning after suffering a cardiac arrest sent shockwaves through the industry. The 40-year-old actor was rushed to Cooper Hospital in Mumbai, but hospital authorities said he was dead when brought in. The news of his demise left the film and TV industry in a state of shock. Since the news broke, his close friends reached the hospital and later went to his house to offer condolences to his family. Now, Sidharth Shukla's gym trainer ho has trained the actor for the big events including films and shows for the last six years, said that the actor had undergone treatment for his feet a couple of months ago. He revealed that he had twisted his feet and was prescribed antibiotics by a neurologist from Kokilaben Hospital.

Continuing further he said, "This was about two months ago and he took a break of 15 days as the doctors told him not to exert his feet. And that time he did tell me that his stomach had begun bloating because of the steroids and had to do something about it.".Sonu also said that Sidharth had rejoined training after treatment but he still had a problem. Several reports state that his alleged overexertion of workouts could be the reason behind Sidharth Shukla's death. However, Sonu refuted all such claims. "Overexertion happens to only those who are irregular in their fitness training, for Sidharth it was his way of life and was totally involved in it. Unlike those who often followed trends when it comes to diet he was against any kind of crash diet and loved home-cooked food especially prepared by his mother."Sonu's last conversation with Sidharth Shukla on his own birthday he said, "He came to my gym and wished me on August 24th and the next day I had to leave for Bhopal to shoot for my film as I am also an actor. He didn’t want me to go and was upset and even teased me and said, "tum kya hero banne jaa rahe ho I will not come if you are not there. I did try to convince him to train with my assistant while I was away but he didn’t come to the gym after that day. And the sad part is that we didn’t call each other after that day and it hurts."Sidharth (40) is survived by his mother and two sisters.





