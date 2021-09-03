Sidharth's 'Bigg Boss' housemate Abu Malik says Shehnaaz asked him to play Cupid between them

Mumbai, Sep 3 Sidharth Shukla's sudden death has stunned everyone. Sidharth's bond with fellow contestant Shehnaaz Gill in 'Bigg Boss 13' was always talked about. Sidharth and Shehnaaz's 'Bigg Boss 13' co-contestant Abu Malik has said that Shehnaaz had even asked him to tell Sidharth to marry her.

They shared a close bond and were popular among fans as 'SidNaaz'. On the show, Shehnaaz had on and off expressed her feelings for Sidharth.

Though both of them never formally announced anything about their relationship, they appeared together on reality shows as well. People just loved their chemistry. Since the news of Sidharth's demise came, Shehnaaz's father Santokh Singh Sukh said she is not well. It also appeared online that she took Sidharth's body to the hospital on Thursday morning.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz's 'Bigg Boss 13' co-contestant Abu Malik, who is a brother of Anu Malik, told the media that Shehnaaz had even urged him to ask Sidharth to marry her: "Shehnaaz told me this on March 22, 2020. I think that this was just a day before the first lockdown," he said, adding: "Sidharth used to love her a lot. He would say that if she was upset, it would affect him as well."

Both Sidharth and Shehnaaz had a beautiful relationship that has come to an end now on a painful note. It has had such an impact on her that Rahul Mahajan, who had visited Sidharth's residence to pay his condolences to the family and met Shehnaaz also after his demise, revealed while speaking to media: "She has gone completely pale as if a storm had just passed by and washed away everything."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor