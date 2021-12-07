Simbu begins work on final schedule of 'Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu'

Chennai, Dec 7 Actor Silambarasan, better known as 'Simbu', on Tuesday resumed work on his much-awaited action entertainer 'Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu', that is being directed by one of Tamil cinema's top directors Gautham Vasudev Menon.

Posting on social media, a still from the film in which he is seen holding a gun, Simbu announced, "The Shoot begins."

Says a source close to the unit, "This is the final schedule of the film which is currently on. This will go on for almost a week or so. The shoot is first happening in Chennai and after that, the team will move to Mumbai to shoot some sequences."

Stating that the final schedule was 23 days long, the source also informed that the teaser of the film was already ready.

"The unit has plans to release the teaser for either New Year or Pongal," says the source. After finishing this project, Simbu will move onto the shooting of 'Pathu Thala' that is being directed by Obeli N. Krishna."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor