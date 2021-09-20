Singer Bappa Lahiri loses his voice due to COVID-19? Here's the exact truth

Noted singer and musician Bappi Lahiri has rubbished rumours doing the rounds on social media which claimed that veteran singer has lost his voice. Rubbishing all such reports, he had now shared a statement on his social media handles. Expressing being disheartened with this false piece of news, he confirmed doing well. He added he is perfectly alright with the blessings of his fans and well-wishers. Bappi Lahiri’s Instagram post read, “Disheartening to learn about certain media outlets putting out false reports about me and my health. With the blessings of my fans and well wishers, I am doing well! Bappida” Shaan’s comment on this post read, “It’s really sickening .. #falsereporting .. don’t know what they gain from this .. just creating panic and confusion” One of the senior singer’s fans was glad the singer addressed the rumours. He commented, “Thank god sir, I was very tensed after listening that news. Ami apna ke khub bhalobashi sir”

The senior musician was admitted to the hospital earlier this year in April as a precautionary measure after he tested positive for COVID-19. Although he was soon discharged, he is reportedly still suffering from some health issues. Bappa Lahiri, who flew down from Los Angeles to attend to his ailing dad in April, has been in Mumbai ever since. He had reportedly revealed that his father was seeking treatment for a lung ailment when he was diagnosed with the virus. According to him, the senior composer has been advised not to talk as part of the recovery process and that is why onlookers have thought he lost his voice. He also went on to add clarify that his father’s spirits are still high and he plans to record a Durga Puja song with Bengali actress Rituparna Sengupta. On March 17, Bappi Lahiri had made a post on social media, revealing that he had pre-registered for the COVID-19 vaccine. He also urged all those over the age of 60, and also those aged between 45-59 with a specified co-morbidity, to do the same.