Singer Harini Rao’s father found dead on Bengaluru railway tracks

Telugu playback singer Harini Rao’s father, A.K. Rao, was found dead on the railway tracks between Yelahanka and Rajanakunte in Bengaluru. The Bengaluru Rural Railway police have registered a case of murder and are probing the death after the singer alleged that Rao was murdered. AK Rao, who had been living with his family in Hyderabad’s Srinagar Colony, was in Bengaluru since November 13 on a business trip, police told The Hindu. According to reports, a loco pilot spotted Rao’s body and alerted the Yelahanka station master. Rao, who arrived in Bengaluru on November 13, had checked into a hotel on that day, according to The Hindu.

Harini’s sister reportedly told the police that he last spoke to her on November 19. He reportedly booked a cab from his hotel on November 21, and his body was found on the railway tracks the next. Police reportedly found injuries on his forehead, and cuts on his wrist and neck. They recovered a knife, blade and a pair of scissors from the spot where his body was found. Rao’s family has reportedly raised suspicion that he was murdered, and filed a complaint with the police. According to TNIE, a cheating case involving Rao, over an amount of Rs 2 crore, had earlier been filed with the Suddaguntepalya police in Bengaluru. A businessman had reportedly accused three men of recommending him to invest Rs 2 crore in a company, and alleged that Rao was in contact with the accused, helping them financially. Police reportedly expressed suspicions that a financial dispute could have led to his death.