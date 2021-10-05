Singer Raashi Sood recounts how it was to work with Sonakshi Sinha for 'Mil Mahiya'

New Delhi, Oct 5 Singer-music composer Raashi Sood's latest music video 'Mil Mahiya' features Sonakshi Sinha.

In an exclusive conversation with , Raashi shared her experience of working with the 'Dabbang' actress.

"I couldn't really believe what was happening here. I actually told her that somebody pinch me because I couldn't believe that she's on the song," said Raashi who predominantly works in the Punjabi music industry and is known for her popular music video titled 'Jeen Di Gal' female version.

She elaborated further, "With Sonakshi it's been such a pleasant experience, she is very kind. She'll made me feel comfortable. It was just a fun experience working with her. And the best moment was when she actually said that 'Mil Mahiya' is my song, that was awesome."

'Mil Mahiya' is a pop romantic track. Raashi shared a fun anecdote song related to the song. "The place where I live, there is a lot of electricity issues so I burst my speakers and I had 15 days of no music making. 'Mil Mahiya' was a one-hour product, I wrote it in one hour, just a single go. We showed the ideas to Upside and Iconyk and they put their flavour into the song."

