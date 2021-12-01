Singer Trey Songz being investigated for sexual assault allegations by Las Vegas police

Las Vegas police on Tuesday said that they're investigating sexual assault allegations involving R&B artist Trey Songz at a hotel along the city's famed Strip.

According to Fox News, in a statement, police said sex crimes detectives received a complaint about a Sunday incident allegedly involving the singer and actor identified as Tremaine Aldon Neverson. The singer had celebrated his 37th birthday on Sunday.

Neverson was cooperating with the investigation and no arrests were made, said Officer Misael Parra, a Las Vegas police spokesman. Parra declined to name the hotel.

Neverson has had several legal issues in the past. He was arrested in January at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, but criminal charges were not filed after he was accused of scuffling with police officers over complaints that he wasn't following coronavirus protocols and other rules at the AFC Championship Game.

As for Songz, he's a three-time Grammy-nominated singer. He debuted in 2005 with the album 'I Gotta Make It' and earned his third No. 1 last year on Billboard's Top R&B Albums chart with 'Back Home', as per Fox News.

His other two chart-topping albums are 'Trigga' and 'Tremaine The Album'. He also has appeared in films including 'Texas Chainshaw 3D', 'Baggage Claim' and he starred in 'Blood Brother' in 2018.

( With inputs from ANI )

