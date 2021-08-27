Sir Ben Kingsley opens up about reprising his role as Trevor for 'Shang-Chi'

Hollywood star Sir Ben Kingsley recently opened up about reprising his role as Trevor for 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings'.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the movie stars Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Benedict Wong, Fala Chen, Tony Leung, Michelle Yeoh, Florian Munteanu in pivotal roles along with Sir Ben Kingsley, who is returning to the MCU as Trevor Slattery.

The character first appeared in the film 'Iron Man 3' (2013).

Talking about why he said yes to his unusual role as Trevor, Kingsley said, "Kevin Feige flew down and came over to my house in Oxfordshire, England to present me the idea of Trevor in the first place. The introduction was so well put and conceptualized. The initial characters were thought through and very well created."

Kingsley felt it was a "tremendous opportunity" and a complete delight to reprise Trevor.

"It was a marvellous opportunity to add more layers and see another aspect of him in his element as an actor doing a one-man show for people, dressed in Shakespearean costume. It was a tremendous opportunity. I was absolutely delighted to revisit Trevor and to give him another breath of life as it were," he added.

'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' features Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organisation.

The film will release on September 3, 2021, in Indian theatres in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

( With inputs from ANI )

