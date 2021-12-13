Sivakarthikeyan, Aishwarya Rajesh praise man who saved monkey by giving mouth-to-mouth resuscitation

Chennai, Dec 13 A man who saved an injured monkey by giving the animal mouth-to-mouth resuscitation has won the admiration and praise of several south Indian actors including Sivakarthikeyan and Aishwarya Rajesh.

The video clip of the man, identified as M. Prabhu, a driver from Perambalur in Tamil Nadu, saving the macaque has gone viral on social media.

Sivakarthikeyan, who quoted the video clip of the man saving the monkey, on Monday wrote, "Prabhu sir, you are great."

Actress Aishwarya Rajesh too reacted to the video clip. Quoting the video clip, she said, "Amazing" and posted a red heart alongside it.

Prabhu, media sources said, had seen the monkey lose consciousness after being attacked badly by dogs. Escaping from the dogs, the eight-month-old monkey had managed to climb a thorn tree.

Prabhu is believed to have rescued the monkey but found it unconscious. He is then reported to have taken it on his two-wheeler to a veterinary hospital for treatment. However, the driver felt the animal losing its battle to survive.

He therefore stopped his vehicle and revived the animal, which was then taken to a hospital. It has now been handed over to authorities from the forest department.

