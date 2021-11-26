Slight delay in shooting for Pawan Kalyan's 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu's next schedule

Hyderabad, Nov 26 Telugu actor Pawan Kalyan, who is to appear in Krish's highly-anticipated period action drama, 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu', is prepping up for the upcoming shooting schedule.

The movie 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu', which is being directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, is readying for an upcoming shooting schedule, as the movie team scouts for the locations in some parts of Rajasthan. Director Krish and the producer are currently in Delhi, visiting a few locations where the location manager has performed the photography sessions for the team's approval.

Though the shooting for 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' was supposed to begin by the first week of December, there seems to be a delay, as Pawan Kalyan has not yet wrapped up his dubbing and other formalities of 'Bheemla Nayak' yet.

Hence, the makers of 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' have pushed the shooting to January, to wrap up some important sequences. As soon as the shoot resumes, Krish and his team are to work for the completion of the movie as soon as possible, the reports suggest.

Pawan will be shooting for a few intense fight sequences and songs in the upcoming schedule, for 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu', in which he plays a warrior.

Starring Niddhi Agerwal in the female lead role, the epic movie also stars Arjun Rampal and Jacqueline Fernandez in important roles.

On the other hand, Pawan's 'Bheemla Nayak' is to be released in the theatres on January 12, 2022. Pawan's co-star Rana Daggubati plays the baddie, while Nithya Menen and Samyukta Menon play important roles in the Sagar K Chandra directorial.

