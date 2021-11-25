Smriti Irani denied entry on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show

Union Minister Smriti Irani has been in the news lately for her drastic weight loss and the veteran actress has once again managed to grab eyeballs. Smriti will soon be making her debut as a writer with her book titled, Lal Salaam and to promote her book, Smriti chose the popular TV show, The Kapil Sharma Show, to make an appearance and talk about her writing. However, things didn’t go as planned. According to reports, when the minister reached the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show in Mumbai, a private security guard stopped her from entering the venue.

The reason was simple. The Union Minister doesn’t travel with any security and that may have led to the confusion in the mind of the security guard. Despite Smriti trying hard to explain to the guard that she was going to be a guest on the show and is also a Union Minister, he didn’t believe her. He said that such big ministers do not travel alone. They have security personnel and the police force with them. Smriti, who went on the show like a common person, was denied access to the show due to this confusion, reports said. Smriti had just one hour for The Kapil Sharma Show and after waiting for half an hour, she left for the airport since she had to catch a flight to Delhi. The guard said that everyone who wants to meet Kapil Sharma calls themselves big people. When Kapil Sharma came to know about the matter, he scolded the guard. However, he kept asking, “When do ministers travel without security?"Later, Kapil explained the entire situation to Smriti and apologised.