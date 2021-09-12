Snoop Dogg to perform at 'Triller Fight Club'

New York, Sep 12 Snoop Dogg is set to take to the stage on Saturday for a special, one-time-only 'duet' with Marvin Gaye at Triller Fight Club - the big music and sporting event that's being headlined this month by Evander Holyfield.

The rapper and producer who is also an investor and part-owner in Triller has been teasing a unique performance with Gaye, the late Motown legend who died in 1984.

Snoop Dogg was just 13 when Gaye passed away, so the two artists have never shared a stage together. Still, Snoop's 2003 track, 'Dance Wit Me' sampled Marvin Gaye's 'Far Cry'.

The performance headlines a big night of music and boxing at Triller Fight Club, with former heavyweight champ Evander Holyfield taking on Vitor Belfort in the main event, along with a fight between former UFC stars Tito Ortiz and Anderson Silva. Other musical guests include Brazilian star Anitta, who will perform in between fights.

Triller Fight Club is happening at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Florida.

