Somy Ali completely taken aback with Raveena, Manisha's natural beauty

Mumbai, Aug 22 American actress, filmmaker and activist Somy Ali is bowled over by Bollywood actresses Raveena Tandon and Manisha Koirala's natural beauty.

While some celebs like to go au-naturel when they aren't shooting, others like to wear make-up when they step out. These choices are sometimes judged by people.

"There will never be a time where people stop judging others for something or the other. It's innately ingrained in us and as humans, we simply will and won't stop criticising others. For me, I don't care who wears make-up or who does not. It's their choice and whatever makes them happy. I have to say, the two female actors I have seen without make-up when I was in Mumbai were Raveena and Manisha, and I was completely taken aback with their natural beauty," said Somy, who has acted in Bollywood films like 'Anth: A Dream for a Better Tomorrow' and 'Chupp'.

Earlier, there was a lot of stigma around make-up. Somy feels that it's all about social media and celebrities. "If celebs deemed banana peels to be the new trend, your average person would totally buy into it," she added.

She thinks that now people have become open when it comes to make-up. "Again, many celebrities have launched their own make-up lines such as Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez along with perfumes. Even male celebs have launched colognes and moisturisers. It's all social media and stardom related," she said.

These days even male celebs post videos and photos while doing make-up. Does she think this has made the general public talk openly about it?

"Well, make-up plays a significant role if one is on camera whether it's a news anchor, TV or feature film. Make-up is a necessity as you can't have your forehead shining with all the studio lights. Additionally, make-up enhances the artistes' looks and brings out their features. One of the best make-up artists in the Hindi film industry is Mickey Contractor. He is brilliant and his craft is magical. I was fortunate enough to have my make-up done by him during a shoot with Gautam R," said the activist of Pakistani descent.

For her, make-up is a personal choice if you are not facing the camera. "The norm in Hollywood is to cover your face with giant sunglasses and just wear lipstick if you are walking the streets and you know for sure the paparazzi will capture you. I have seen the same pattern in Mumbai with celebs. Look, it's a field based on looks so of course one has to make sure they do it at all times," she said.

