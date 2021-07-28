Somy Ali on Raj Kundra controversy: : I have nothing against people who engage in porn

Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the production and distribution of pornographic content. Actress Somy Ali, who recently reacted to the whole case, said that she doesn’t judge people who choose porn as their profession as long as no one is sexually trafficked. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Somy said, “The mere taboo of talking about sex or porn ignites more curiosity. Personally, I don’t judge those who choose porn as their profession as long as no one is hurt or sexually trafficked. It is pivotal that there shouldn’t be any sort of coercion. Otherwise, what anyone chooses to do sexually is none of my or anyone’s business. We have no right to judge anyone. I have nothing against people who engage in pornography or those who make it their profession.”

The former actor added, “The more nonchalant our attitude is towards something; the less people will have to hide from wanting to admit to what they like or dislike such as watching porn. I must be emphatic that while I don’t judge anyone, it is absolutely unacceptable to me if the artiste is being harmed in any pornographic ventures. Other than that I’ve absolutely nothing against porn.” A metropolitan magistrate’s court on Tuesday sent Raj Kundra to judicial custody for two weeks. On Tuesday, another FIR was registered against Raj Kundra at Malvani Police Station in connection with his role as an alleged “key conspirator” in a case of making pornographic films and publishing them through mobile applications. The Mumbai crime branch has taken up the case for further investigation. Raj Kundra's controversial app "Hotshots" is at the centre of the investigation. The app, according to police, was removed from the Google Play Store for Android phones and Apple's App Store, so the accused "activated Plan B" and launched another app, Bollyfame. Kundra challenged his arrest in the case, saying the videos being probed might be described as "lascivious" but do not show "explicit sexual acts. Raj Kundra's lawyer, Abad Ponda, had also objected in the court to the content being classified as pornography, arguing that similar material is available on OTT platforms like Netflix.



