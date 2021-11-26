Sonakshi Sinha to marry Virat Kohli's best friend Bunty Sajdeh?

Sonakshi Sinha is one of B-town's most celebrated stars with a number of hit films in her kitty. Now the buzz is that the Dabangg actress is soon going to tie the knot with businessman Bunty Sachdeva. Now, a leading daily has reported that Sonakshi plans to get married to Bunty soon. Mumbai Mirror has reported that Bunty has recently proposed Sonakshi and the Dabangg heroine has accepted his proposal. For the unversed, Bunty is related to Salman Khan's family as he is brother-in-law of Salman Khan’s brother Sohail Khan. Sonakshi is being linked to Bunty Sachdev, brother of Sohail Khan’s wife Seema Khan for quite a long time. But she has constantly refuted them. According to the reports, Sonakshi Sinha’s family members are very fond of Bunty Sachdeva and the couple will make an official announcement soon.

Sohail Khan's wife Seema is the sister of Bunty Sajdeh. Bunty is the owner of Cornerstone Sport & Entertainment. They are first cousins to Ritika Sajdeh - wife of Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma. This makes Seema, sister-in-law to Rohit.Bunty Sajdeh's Cornerstone is also the place where late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Disha Salian worked, before she died on June 8.Established in 2008, Cornerstone says it is India's leading talent management agency in the spectrum of sport and entertainment alike.The most prominent sports names that Cornerstone manages is Virat Kohli along with his team mates like K.L. Rahul, Umesh Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuvraj Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant, and Shubman Gill. Tennis star Sania Mirza, squash player Dipika Pallikal, professional golfer Sharmila Nicollet, woman wrestling star Vinesh Phogat are the other prominent players under exclusive talent management of Cornerstone., Seema Khan is a fashion designer by profession and owns a label under her name in Bandra. She married Sohail in 1998 on the day his directorial debut “Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya” released. They have two sons Nirvaan and Yohan.



