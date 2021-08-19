Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor enjoy Antara Marwah’s baby shower

It's celebration time for the Kapoor family, as family members, including Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, were present at Antara Motiwala Marwah’s baby shower. Antara Motiwala Marwah, who is also the niece of Tina Ambani, is expecting her first baby with Mohit Marwah. The couple tied the knot in February 2018, in the UAE.In several pictures from the baby shower shared online, the Kapoor family members decked up in traditional outfits.

While Sonam opted for a light pink kurta with a matching dupatta, Rhea dressed in a baby blue outfit. Khushi, Shanaya and Anshula Kapoor wore blue, lemon yellow and bright pink lehengas respectively. Rhea's husband Karan Boolani, Shanaya's brother Jahaan, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Sonam's husband Anand Ahuja weren't present at the ceremony. The Kapoor family came together on Saturday at Anil Kapoor's Juhu Bungalow to be a part of Rhea and Karan's intimate wedding ceremony. Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor, also shared some photographs of the fam jam on her Instagram handle, along with a celebratory caption. Her mother Maheep Kapoor shared snapshots from both Rhea Kapoor’s wedding ceremony and Motiwala Marwah’s baby shower celebrations. Antara Motiwala Marwah also took to her IG stories to share a few unseen pictures from her godh bharai ceremony