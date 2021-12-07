Sonu Sood got into trouble, received one more notice from BMC for his illegal 6-storey building

Actor Sonu Sood, who earned a huge fan base for his philanthropic work amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Now Sonu Sood has become the role model for every young people, from providing medical facilities to taking care of the studies of unprivileged children he proved it all. The actor has been in the news for a while now the actor has once again got the notice from BCM for illegal construction at his six-storey building at Juhu.



Actor Sonu Sood gets a new BMC notice by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for his Juhu building. Earlier also Sonu Sood received notice in the same regard which stated that 'You have stated in your letter that you discontinued the activity of lodging/boarding on the existing 1st to 6th floors of the building and it shall be used for residential purposes as per the sanctioned plan. Also, you have mentioned that necessary work for addition/alteration/restoration is under progress. This office inspected the site on October 20 and observed that you have not yet restored the work as per the approved plan".

To which Sonu replied 'We have already carried out the restoration. We have submitted the details to the BMC and the documentation process is underway. I am not carrying out any unauthorized activity and it will remain a residential structure as per the approved plan.'

Earlier this year the Bombay High Court has also dismissed Sonu Sood's plea against BMC's notice for illegal construction at his six-storey building at Juhu, later the actor appeal his plea to the Supreme Court.