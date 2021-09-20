Sonu Sood issues statement after being accused of 20 crore tax evasion

Actor Sonu Sood, has issued an official statement, after IT department raided his Mumbai home and office. Speaking on the issue, the Happy New Year actor said, every rupee from his foundation’ will be used for the needy. He stated that he was busy attending to ‘guests’, hinting at the IT officials, for the past four days and was back to serve everyone. “You don't always have to tell your side of the story. Time will. I have pledged myself to the service of the people of India with all my strength and heart. Every rupee in my foundation is awaiting its turn to save a precious life and reach the needy. In addition, on many occasions, I have encouraged brands to donate my endorsement fees for humanitarian causes too, which keeps us going. I have been busy attending to a few guests hence was unable to be at your service, for the last 4 days. Here I am back again in all humility. At your humble service, for live. My journey continues,” Sonu Sood had shared.

“सख्त राहों में भी आसान सफर लगता है,

हर हिंदुस्तानी की दुआओं का असर लगता है” 💕 pic.twitter.com/0HRhnpf0sY — sonu sood (@SonuSood) September 20, 2021

According to a TOI report, cash worth Rs 1.8 crore has been seized and 11 lockers have been placed under prohibitory order. Quoting I-T authorities, the report stated, “The main modus operandi followed by the actor had been to route his unaccounted income in the form of bogus unsecured loans from bogus entities. Probes have revealed use of 20 such entries, the providers of which, on examination, have accepted on oath to have given bogus accommodation entries. They've accepted to have issued cheques in lieu of cash.” The tax raids were launched to investigate a deal between Sonu Sood's company and a Lucknow-based real estate firm, according to sources. The Central Board of Direct Taxes recently alleged that the actor and his associates had evaded tax of ₹20 crore.It also accused the actor of violating the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) while raising donations from abroad. Sonu Sood was at the forefront of a fund-raising operation during the Covid-19 pandemic, through which he said he had raised money for those seeking medical assistance.