Sonu Sood sends relief packages to flood-affected regions of Maharashtra

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who has been involved in numerous COVID-19 relief efforts since last year, recently extended support to people who are stuck in the flood-affected regions of Maharashtra.

The floods have wreaked havoc in several districts of Maharashtra and the actor is helping out people who've got stuck in the interior regions without basic necessities. Sonu is working on sending over relief packages to places like Chiplun, Mahad and many other interior regions.

Talking about the same, Sonu said, "These villages have been severely affected by the floods, and they are all 20-30 kilometres away from the major highways. Therefore the relief materials have not reached there."

He added, "We have already spoken to the sarpanches of these villages. Basic necessities like buckets, tumblers, utensils, mats, clothes and even food materials - all are being sent. My team will be there to give it to the families personally. A couple of trucks will reach tomorrow and a few more should reach a day later."

A lot of relief material has already reached the places nearby to the highways, but the interior villages are still deprived of getting the proper necessities. Sonu and his team are trying their best to reach these interior villages. Kshetrapal, Rudrani, Dondashi, and many others villages will get relief material from them.

More than 1000 houses in the entire region will get served these relief materials and the second truck with the relief materials will be reaching the villages in nearly four days.

The actor has been trying to help out as many people as possible amid the COVID-19 pandemic with his altruistic works. From delivering oxygen cylinders to helping the needy get proper medical attention to setting up oxygen plants - Sonu has been doing it all.

Sonu had received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Apollo Hospital, in Punjab on April 7. Along with getting vaccinated against the infection, the actor had also launched 'Sanjeevani - A Shot of Life', an initiative to encourage people to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus and for raising awareness about the inoculation drive in the country.

Separately, on the film front, Sonu will feature in Chiranjeevi-starrer upcoming Telugu movie 'Acharya'. He also has 'Prithviraj', co-starring Akshay Kumar, in the pipeline.

( With inputs from ANI )

