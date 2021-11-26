Sonu Sood Steeped forward to help the choreographer Shiv Shankar who is battling from Corona

Actor Sonu Sood, who earned a huge fan base for his philanthropic work amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Now Sonu Sood has become the role model for every young people, from providing medical facilities to taking care of the studies of unprivileged children he proved it all. The actor has been in the news for a while now recently Sonu Sood has done something really generous, the National award-winning choreographer Shiv Shankar is been hospitalized due to corona, he is in critical condition and the family of choreographer are short of funds for the treatment, but when the actor Sonu Sood heard the news he stepped forward to help Shiv Shankar. After South Indian trade analyst Vamsi Kaka shared a picture of the choreographer from the hospital and informed how Shiva Shankar's family is unable to pay the bills of his expensive treatment, Sonu Sood replied to him and tweeted, 'I am already in touch with the family Will try my best to save his life.' Shiv Shankar's son Ajay Krishna talking to E-times said 'Yes, his condition is critical. Please pray for him.' He further added, 'Both my dad and brother are lying on the bed in the ICU now. It is a very tough sight.'

Talking on work from the choreographer Shiv Shankar is known for his work in the song 'Dheera Dheera Dheera' from SS Rajamouli's 2008's historical drama 'Magadheera'. While Sonu Sood will next be seen in the film 'Bachchan Panday' along with Akshay Kumar.