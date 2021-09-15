Sonu Sood's Mumbai office under Income Tax scanner, 6 locations being surveyed

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood's office in Mumbai was surveyed by Income Tax department, according to reports. Sources have revealed that the IT department surveyed Sonu's property since allegedly there has been tampering in the book of accounts related to the actor. According to reports, the IT department has surveyed six locations with relation to Sonu and his companies.

The actor recently became the brand ambassador for the Delhi government’s mentorship programme for school students. Sood had a run-in with the law earlier this year when The BMC had filed a complaint against him accusing him of converting a six-storey residential building in Juhu into a hotel without the required permissions. The 48-year-old actor won praise for his charity work during the pandemic, especially for organising special flights for migrants stranded by last year's lockdown, desperate to go home. Sonu Sood's humanitarian efforts have endeared him to legions of fans, with many bombarding him daily with requests for help, even money.

