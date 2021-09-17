Soon to be mom Neha Dhupia flaunts her baby bump in a black swimsuit

Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia who is pregnant with her second child, took a time break from her busy schedule and enjoy her time besides the pool. She has captioned the pictures as ‘Pool party for two.’As Neha enjoyed a chill Friday by the pool, her celeb friends including Saba Ali Khan and fans showered love on the pictures. "Adorable dhups @nehadhupia," wrote one fan, another commented, "Hot mama."

Neha Dhupia announced her second pregnancy on social media with a super cute post last month. "Took us 2 days to come with a caption...The best one we could think of was ... Thank you, God. #WaheguruMehrKare," the actress wrote announcing her pregnancy."

Neha Dhupia married Angad Bedi at a private ceremony in New Delhi in 2018. The couple welcomed their daughter Mehr in the same year. Angad Bedi starred in the biopic Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which stars Janhvi Kapoor in the titular role. In terms of movies, Neha Dhupia was last seen in the short film Devi, alongside Kajol and Shruti Haasan. She also featured as one of the gang leaders on Roadies Revolution.

