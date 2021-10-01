Soujanya Suicide: Victim's father suspects foul play, blames Telugu actor for her death

Kannada television actress Soujanya was on Thursday found dead at her home in Bengaluru. A suicide note left by the 25-year-old, signed Savi Madappa her real name along with her screen name. The actress, a native of Karnataka's Kodagu district was living in Bengaluru, and has repeatedly apologised in the four-page note to her parents and other family members and friends. Meanwhile, her father has filed a complaint against a Telugu actor of harassing her which allegedly led her to take off her life. In his complaint filed at Kumbalgodu police station, Madappa said that Soujanya had informed about the actor who was repeatedly harassing her, so, he had advised her to leave the showbiz and come back to native. However, she was reluctant and desired to make it big in the entertainment industry, the victim's father said in the complaint.

Madappa suspects the Telugu actor might have come to her home and harassed her, forcing her to take the extreme step. He has now asked the cops to investigate Soujanya's close aide and friend Mahesh to find out more about the Telugu actor. The name of the Telugu actor has not been revealed yet. Soujanya was living alone at her apartment at Doddabele. On Thursday, she had sent her friend to bring breakfast to her and when he returned he found her body hanging from the ceiling. Preliminary investigation said that it was a case of suicide. In the four-page death note recovered from the apartment, the deceased did not blame anybody. The actress reportedly mentioned that she was suffering from some health issues and could not speak about it with anyone.Although Soujanya had tried to take treatment, it did not improve her condition forcing which she decided to die by suicide, the actress said in the death note. Soujanya (25), had acted in a couple of serials and films like Chaukattu Fun and Nanobbne Olleyavnu. The news of Soujanya's death has come as a rud shock to the Kannada film industry.