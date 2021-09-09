Sourav Ganguly confirms Bollywood biopic on his life

BCCI president and former Team India captain Sourav Ganguly has confirmed that a Bollywood biopic on his life will soon hit the screens. The Bengal cricketer-turned-administrator confirmed the news on social media, saying he is "thrilled" that his life story will soon be adapted for the big screen. The makers are yet to announce a release date for the eagerly anticipated film, and no information on who will play Ganguly has been revealed.

Thrilled that Luv Films will produce a biopic on my journey and bring it to life for the big screen 🏏🎥@LuvFilms@luv_ranjan@gargankur@DasSanjay1812 — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) September 9, 2021

“Cricket has been my life, it gave confidence and ability to walk forward with my head held high, a journey to be cherished. Thrilled that Luv Films will produce a biopic on my journey and bring it to life for the big screen,” shared Sourav Ganguly on Twitter. Ganguly played 113 Tests and 311 ODIs for India between 1992 to 2008. He scored 7,212 runs in Test cricket and 11,363 runs in the 50-over format at an average of 42.17 and 41.02, respectively. Ganguly has won several accolades for his achievements as a player and the captain of the Indian team. He was awarded one of India's highest civilian honours, Padma Shri in 2004. He was also given the Banga Bibhushan Award by the West Bengal government in 2013. Bollywood has made a film on celebrated ex-captain MS Dhoni with Sushant Singh Rajput essaying the title role in the blockbuster, while Emraan Hashmi starrer ‘Azhar’ was a biopic on former Indian cricket team captain Mohammad Azharuddin.

