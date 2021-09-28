SRK-Deepika head to Mallorca to shoot a massive song for Pathan!

Aditya Chopra and Siddharth Anand gave a visual feast like never before to audiences in WAR and looks like the producer-director combo is going to create a new benchmark in visual extravaganza with their next offering, Pathan! We hear that the stage is set for the superstars of Pathan – Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone – to shoot one of the most electrifying songs set in one of the most expensive and exquisite travel destinations of Europe, Mallorca!



“The aim is to make Pathan a visual spectacle that no one has seen before and Sid Anand and YRF is leaving no stone unturned to achieve this ambitious goal! Pathan team heads to Spain where they will be shooting in a grand destination like Mallorca, Cadiz (a stunning port city) and Vejer De La Frontera (one of the most picturesque hilltop town’s in Europe). The team will be in Spain from October 10th to the 31st,” informs a trade source.



“No other Bollywood film has ever shot in these places so audiences, who haven’t been to these expensive and exquisite places, will see them for the first time! Visually these settings will add grandeur and lavishness to the film,” adds a trade source.



SRK and Deepika will be presented in a never seen before manner in this big scale song. “Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika will also shoot a massive song in Mallorca! It will present the two in their never seen before avatars and it will be the biggest song that people have ever seen in terms of scale and mounting,” says the source.



“When you have two of the biggest superstars of the country, you have to create a visual extravaganza like never before and the makers want to do justice to the pairing they have in Pathan. It will be a sensational shoot to say the least,” adds the trade source.