S.S. Rajamouli: I try to make audiences connect with all my characters equally

Chennai, Dec 11 Filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli has explained how he managed to divide screen space equally between two top heroes and a heroine in his upcoming pan-Indian magnum opus 'Raththam Ranam Rowthiram' better known as 'RRR'.

He said that his focus was always on how to balance the characters of his film and not the images of the stars who played the characters.

Rajamouli, who was accompanied by actors Ram Charan, Jr. NTR and Alia Bhatt, in response to a question, said, "The moment I look at them as Ram Charan, NTR and Alia Bhatt and I start thinking about how to balance their screen space, I am a failure as a filmmaker."

"I need to think that I have my 'Alluri Sita Ramaraju', I have my 'Komaram Bheem' and I have my 'Sita'. How do I balance my characters, not their images? How do I make my audiences equally empathetic toward these characters?"

"If I travel in that line, I have a chance of being a successful storyteller. That is my approach. I don't think of their images."

"Their images make the audiences come to the theatres, but my story makes the audiences feel for the characters," the Director said.

The film, which is all set to release on January 7, 2022, is being presented by Subaskaran Allirajah of Lyca Productions and Danayya of DVV Entertainment.

Telugu superstars NTR Junior and Ram Charan play the lead roles in 'RRR' while Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran and Samuthirakani play key characters.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor