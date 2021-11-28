SS Rajamouli mourns demise of veteran choreographer Shiva Shankar

Ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli mourned the demise of National Award-winning choreographer Shiva Shankar Master, who passed away at the age of 72 after battling COVID-19, on Sunday evening.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Rajamouli wrote, "Sad to know that renowned choreographer Shiva Shankar Master garu has passed away. Working with him for Magadheera was a memorable experience. May his soul rest in peace. Condolences to his family."

Shiva Shankar bagged the 'Best Choreography Award' for the blockbuster movie 'Magadheera'. He choreographed the song 'Dheera Dheera' for the award-winning film which was directed by SS Rajamouli and it features Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal in the leads.

Popular Telugu Choreographer Shiva Shankar breathed his last in Hyderabad on Sunday, due to Covid-19 related complications.

Shiva Shankar was admitted to the intensive care unit at a hospital in Hyderabad after testing positive for coronavirus, where he passed away on Sunday.

Shiva Shankar has starred in a lot of movies in Telugu and Tamil like 'Thaanaa Serndha Koottam' and 'Sarkar'. The choreographer also won the National Film Award for best choreography in the 'Magadheera' movie.

His eldest son was also infected with COVID along with him.

