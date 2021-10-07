'Star Vs Food': Nora Fatehi serves Morocco on a plate!

Mumbai, Oct 7 Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi, who is from Morocco, dishes out two well-known Moroccan dishes Chicken Tagine and Lamb Harira as part of a food show and feeds two of her close friends, rapper Badshah and her make-up artist Marcelo Pedrozo.

Being one of the participants of the food show 'Star Vs Food Season 2', Nora cooked two dishes and shared her best memories of Moroccan food and culture and her love for Indian cinema. She cooked under the guidance of engineer-turned-chef, Rahul Desai, who is the Executive Chef at Blah! Mumbai.

Nora said, "When it comes to Moroccan culture our women really take hosting seriously, it's part of our culture to feed, feed, feed and people should eat, eat, eat when they come to our house. And it was an emotional moment because I got to feed my friends and they reacted so well, and I felt good... it was nice."

Born and brought up in a Moroccan household living in Canada, she then moved to Saudi Arabia before entering Bollywood, Nora shared how she eventually learnt Hindi.

Nora said, "I did learn how to read and write Arabic when I was younger...in Canada, like on Sunday schools. But then when I was a teenager I moved to Saudi Arabia for two years, and people there didn't understand our language 'Darija', so I had to learn their language Arabic which was really hard for me at that time, but I learnt it."

She added, "I didn't know Hindi at all. But all my friends knew Hindi because they watched Bollywood films and they picked it up from films but when I came, I think what happened was I was more scared and traumatised because I knew I had a small amount of time to learn...I needed to learn fast. I think that's what was more difficult but to learn it was not hard as I really enjoyed learning it, and I was hungry to learn and to be able to speak with people and I wanted to impress people."

The full episode of 'Star Vs Food Season 2' is streaming on discovery+.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor