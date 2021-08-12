Stepmother Kareena Kapoor pens adorable birthday note for Sara Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared a birthday note for Sara Ali Khan on her 26th birthday. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture from Sara Ali Khan's recent photo shoot along with the birthday note. In the picture, Sara wore a black crop top and posed for the camera. Sharing the picture, Kareena wrote, "Happy birthday, beautiful. Have the best one ever." Ibrahim and Sara Ali Khan are Saif Ali Khan's kids with his ex-wife and actress Amrita Singh.

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh got married in the year and 1991 and the couple got divorced in 2004.Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan got married in the year 2012. The couple have two kids Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. Sara also received birthday wishes from friends, including a note from Janhvi Kapoor. Sara will next be seen in Atrangi Re, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She was last seen in Coolie No 1 remake, co-starring Varun Dhawan. The actress, who made her Bollywood debut in 2018, has featured in films such as Kedarnath (her debut film), opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput

