Steven Spielberg's 'West Side Story' to release on Dec 10

New Delhi, Sep 16 Acclaimed Hollywood filmmaker Steven Spielberg's film adaptation of the musical "West Side Story" is set to release in Indian theatres on December 10.

The screenplay is by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Tony Kushner.

The "West Side Story" tells the classic tale of fierce rivalries and young love in 1957 New York City.

It stars Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, Mike Faist, Josh Andres Rivera, Ana Isabelle, Corey Stoll, Brian d'Arcy James and Rita Moreno.

From 20th Century Studios, Disney India will release "West Side Story" on December 10.

