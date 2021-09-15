Steven Spielberg's 'West Side Story' trailer tells classic tale of fierce rivalries and young love

After a long hiatus, the first trailer for Oscar winner Steven Spielberg's much-awaited adaptation of the 1957 Broadway musical 'West Side Story' was finally released on Wednesday.

Directed by Academy Award winner Steven Spielberg, from a screenplay by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award, 'West Side Story' trailer shares the glimpse of the classic tale of fierce rivalries and young love in 1957 New York City.

The 2 minutes 15-second trailer of the Spielberg remake gives a sneak peek into the classic story of forbidden love between Tony (Ansel Elgort) and Maria (Rachel Zegler) and the hatred teenage gang- Jets and Sharks have for one another and indeed looks as epic as the Oscar-winning original 1961 musical.

The preview opens with Rachel singing the iconic song 'Tonight' at her balcony.

The remake has new scenes and different dialogue from classic moments. But, to give users nostalgia, the makers also included Maria's iconic white dress and a red belt that was donned by Natalia Wood in the original movie.

Rita Moreno, who won an Oscar for her performance in the original film Valentina, also appears in the remake for a supporting role.

The teaser also features a number of quick shots including a glimpse at David Alvarez's Bernardo, as the gangs clash once again and Tony gazing up at Maria as she stands on a fire escape and Valentina wraps up the 'Somewhere' song.

The cinematography looks amazing and the captivating performances by the actors serve as an asset for Spielberg's remake.

'West Side Story' was first a Broadway musical, which debuted in 1957. It was written by Arthur Laurents with music by Leonard Bernstein, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, along with the concept, direction, and choreography by Jerome Robbins.

A few years later, in 1961, the musical/romance was made into a film, directed by Robbins and Robert Wise. It won 10 Oscars including best picture, best director, best cinematography, and best-supporting actress for Rita Morena who played Anita.

Inspired by the classic tale of Romeo and Juliet, 'West Side Story' tells a star-crossed love story between two people from rival New York City gangs. The film's original release date was delayed because of the ongoing pandemic but is now due to hit theatres on December 10, this year.

( With inputs from ANI )

