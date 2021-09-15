"Still can’t get out of the trauma": Nikita Rawal robbed of ₹7 lakh at gunpoint by masked men

Actor Nikita Rawal was held hostage at gunpoint at her aunt's residence in Delhi and robbed. Speaking to Pinkvilla, The Black and White actress said, “I still can’t get out of this trauma and can’t believe that I’m alive. I would have died if I didn’t fight it. I literally locked myself in the wardrobe to save myself ..I was home alone. My aunt was also not there. It's the most traumatic incident of my life." A police complaint has been filed and investigation is underway. Nikita Rawal was in Delhi's Shastri Nagar at her aunt’s residence when the incident happened. A Toyota Innova car came at high speed and stopped her vehicle, and then four masked men came out of the car. They showed the actress a gun and asked her to give them everything that she was carrying. Besides Rs7 lakh, Nikita also gave the robbers her rings, watch, earring, diamond pendant.

A few days, ago Namaste England actress Alankrita Sahai was also robbed off at gunpoint by three robbers who broke into her place in Chandigarh. In her interview with Hindustan Times, the former beauty queen said, “Three men forcibly entered my house and they stole items worth ₹6.5 lakhs as well as cash. It was the most cruel act… I was attacked as they held a knife to my neck, they tried to strangle me, had their hand on my mouth and had pinned me against the bed. They hit me on my back, neck and forehead. They verbally abused me and threatened to kill me.” Alankrita further said, “I then called my caretaker Rajesh who was downstairs, who eventually called the cops. But in the meantime the robbers started breaking down the doors and the windows. I held on to the door as they tried to break it down. I did my best to save myself and fight them off. I fought against these robbers and saved myself. They would have killed me''. Alankrita further mentioned that the robber had done his homework about her routine. She said, “He knew when my maid goes and when I am alone at home. In fact he was the same guy who came over to deliver furniture to my house a few days ago, he is the one planned all this”. Alankrita further mentioned she finds it difficult to sleep due to the incident. She said, “I am so paranoid. When I close my eyes, I see those three men attacking, pinning me down and hitting me. If there is any small noise in my house, I get scared. I haven’t gone upstairs in my home, because I don’t have the courage to go there”.

