"Stop putting words in our mouth": Lara Dutta reacts on reports of media linking her with Ranbir-Alia wedding

Actor Lara Dutta has responded to news reports about her 'prediction' for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding. In a recent interview, Lara said she believed 'that they are getting married this year.' However, she has now shared a tweet, saying that the media has been putting words in her mouth. The former beauty queen wrote, “As lovely a couple as both these actors make, I’m certainly no seer or soothsayer to predict any such thing! Media needs to stop putting words in our mouth and coming up with completely nonsensical news."

During a recent interview, while promoting Bellbottom, she was asked about the young couples of Bollywood. Lara said that since she is from the older generation she doesn’t know who is dating whom. But when specifically asked about Alia and Ranbir, she said she believes that they are getting married this year.Ranbir, had himself said last year in an interview with Rajeev Masand that had it not been for the coronavirus pandemic, he would have gotten married to Alia in 2020. Alia and Ranbir made their relationship official in 2018. The two will soon be seen together in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra--their first movie together. Apart from that, Alia also has Gangubai Kathiawadi, Darlings, RRR, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, and Jee Le Zara, which was announced on Tuesday. Ranbir also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal and Shamshera with Sanjay Dutt.