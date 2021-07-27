Success made me anxious to push my limits and not complacent at all: Shefali Shah

Mumbai, July 27 She made her presence felt in every opportunity that she got - be it smashing the patriarchy in the Neeraj Ghaywan's short 'Juice', playing the 'mother' of superstars like Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh in 'Dil Dhadakne Do', and Akshay Kumar in the film 'Waqt: The Race Against Time', be it DCP Vartika Chaturvedi in International Emmy Awards winning web series 'Delhi Crime' and the recently released anthology 'Ajeeb Daastaans'. The National award-winning actress Shefali Shah has done it all.

While anyone would hardly disagree to call her a much successful actress of the present time, the actress says the love from the audience only drives her to rediscover herself as an artist and never become complacent.

Shefali told : "I think success made me more anxious, put myself on self-doubt whether I am capable of delivering more and it is always keeping me on my toes. Perhaps that is why success never made me complacent! I am honoured for the love I get from the audience but I know now that they expect something substantial whenever they

