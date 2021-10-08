Suhana Khan reacts to Hrithik Roshan's letter supporting Aryan Khan

Hrithik Roshan on Thursday extended his support to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, who was arrested after a drug raid on a cruise ship. The star wrote a heart-warming note where he said that "God gives only the toughest ones the toughest balls to play."

Hrithik wrote: “My dear Aryan. Life is a strange ride. It’s great because it’s uncertain. It’s great cause it throws you curve balls, but god is kind. He gives only the toughest ones the toughest balls to play. You know you are chosen when amidst the chaos you can feel the pressure to hold your own. And I know you must feel it now. The anger, the confusion, the helplessness. Aaah , the very ingredients that are needed to burn the hero out from inside you. But be wary , those same ingredients could burn away the good stuff... the kindness, the compassion, the love. Allow yourself to burn, but just enough,” he wrote.

Several Bollywood personalities such as Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Kapoor, Sussanne Khan, Abhimanyu Dassani and others commented on the post. Alia, Sanjay and Shibani Dandekar dropped red hearts while Sussanne wrote, "true to this".

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan reacted to Hrithik Roshan's post in support of her brother Aryan Khan who has been in the custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau after he was arrested after a drug raid on a cruise ship. Though Suhana didn't drop any comment, she liked the post by Hrithik.

Aryan, 23, was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) along with seven others on charges of consumption, sale, and purchase of narcotic drugs, after a rave party was busted aboard a luxury cruise liner.



