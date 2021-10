'Suits' fame Sarah Rafferty joins 'Chicago Med' in recurring role

Actor Sarah Rafferty, who is best known for portraying the role of Donna Paulsen in the hit legal drama 'Suits', has now joined the cast of 'Chicago Med'.

As per Deadline, Rafferty will continue to essay Dr Pamela Blake, a quick-paced renowned transplant surgeon who wants things her way.

Rafferty is too excited to join the show once again.

On Thursday, Rafferty took to her Instagram account and shared the news with her followers.

"This is your insta warning, lots of 'Chicago is so pretty' content to follow...once a tourist always a tourist, even when I'm officially a commuter. Thank you to the lovelies at @nbconechicago for having me," she wrote.

Rafferty made her debut on 'Chicago Med' in October 2020 episode titled, 'Change is a Tough Pill to Swallow'.

( With inputs from ANI )

