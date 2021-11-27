Suniel Shetty got emotional, on the set of 'Tadap', said his father used to work here

Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty is all set for his Bollywood debute with actress Tara Sutaria. The film Tadap is directed by Milan Luthria . Promotions are going to start soon for the film. Director Milan Luthria recently state something really interesting about Suniel Shetty. In an recent interview with Zoom the director recalled the moment Suniel got emotional on the first day of filming. Milan told that the makers was looking for a location in South Bombay as Ahan's character owned a cinema in Mussoorie, the Tadap team wanted to replicate the same in Mumbai. On the first day of the shoot Ahan father Suniel got very emotional and told the Milan that his father Veerapa Shetty had started his life in a small canteen in the same cinema.

Milan added, "We were shooting there and it was the first day. Suniel and his wife (Mana Shetty) came to wish us. And he (Suniel) was very emotional. He took me aside and said that his father (Veerapa Shetty) had started his life in a small canteen in the same cinema. And he said that 'I don't know whether its destiny or I don't know what it is, he is watching from above, that of all the places, without even me telling you, you chose this particular place where I used to come as a child and have my lunch and help my father'."

Ahan Shetty is going to make his Bollywood debute in movie "Tadap" along with Tara Sutaria the movie is going to hit theaters on 3 December 2021. It is an remake of 2018 Telugu romantic-action drama RX 100.