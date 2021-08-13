Suniel Shetty lauds KL Rahul's for his century at Lord's Cricket Ground

Suniel Shetty is all praise for KL Rahul, after the Punjab Kings skipper, slammed his sixth Test century at the ongoing match between India and England. The cricketer achieved the feat the Lord’s Cricket Ground in London and Suniel Shetty had captured a clip of his feat while watching the match at his home in India. Congratulating daughter Athiya Shetty’s rumoured boyfriend KL Rahul, Suniel Shetty wrote on Instagram, “100 at the Mecca of cricket! Congratulations and god bless baba @rahulkl (sic).”Suniel Shetty celebrated his 60th birthday on August 11 and thanked the cricketer for his birthday girl.

KL Rahul dropped hugs and love in the comments on Suneil Shetty’s congratulatory post. Athiya Shetty had also congratulated her beau by sharing the clip of his success and dropping a heart. Athiya had been holidaying with KL Rahul in London before the test series began. The actress has been in a relationship with the cricketer since a few years now but the couple is yet to make it official. On Suniel Shetty’s 60th birthday, Athiya Shetty posted a sweet note for him. "Happy 60th, Papa! You are the one I bare my soul to, the one who reads all my thoughts. No words could ever suffice to express my love for you. You have given us the best things in life--your time, your love and your constant care. Thank you for leading by example and supporting us unconditionally. I love you with all my heart. ps: thank you for the genes (sic)."

