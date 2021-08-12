Sunita Rajwar, Subrata Dutta coming up with new film 'Aanchhi'

Mumbai, Aug 12 Actors Sunita Rajwar and Subrata Dutta will next be seen in the upcoming film titled 'Aanchhi', a satirical take on the pandemic.

Having been set in the pandemic period of 2020, the movie focuses on the funny part of the whole pandemic scenario, a side we rarely focus on.

It is a humourous yet meaningful story of a contract killer who gets a new job but mistakes it for something else which changes the course of his life.

Talking about the film, Sunita Rajwar said, "Aanchhi is a satire, comedy, drama and overall a complete package that audience with definitely enjoy. I am sure, the subject and our performances will leave the audience with the satisfaction of watching something really good. My experience of working with Sir (Lucky Hansraj) and 'Paper Plate Pictures' and 'Mekbrand Production' has been wonderful. My co-actors have been very supportive throughout the shooting period and everything went very well."

The film is directed by Lucky Hansraj.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor