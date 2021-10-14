Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel share teaser poster of Gadar 2

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel recently announced an upcoming special project. Fans are speculating it is Gadar sequel. The poster has number '2' written on it, indicating that it is the second part of a previous film. It also has a line, 'The Katha Continues...' written on it. It can be noted that Sunny's blockbuster film, 'Gadar' also had a tagline that read, 'Ek Prem Katha'

Recently, a report in Pinkvilla suggested that the Anil Sharma directorial will reportedly go on floors from November 2021. According to the report, Anil Sharma and his team of writers have been trying to crack the plot of a sequel to ‘Gadar’ for a while now and they finally have the entire screenplay in place. The 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha is set during the partition of India that took place in 1947. The film's plot revolved around the journey of Boota Singh and his lady love. The film starred Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Amrish Puri and Lillete Dubey. The film was a critical and commercial success upon its release winning numerous awards and accolades.