Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel's first look from Gadar 2 revealed

After years of waiting, the first look of Sunny Deol as Tara Singh and Sakeena (Ameesha Patel) from the hit film 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' for the upcoming sequel has been revealed. unny can be seen donning a turban and red kurta, while Ameesha looks graceful in an orange patiala suit with dupatta covering her head.

Their look made fans extremely nostalgic and made them recall the iconic characters. Anil Sharma shared photos from the mahurat shoot and wrote, "General was kind enough to grace the occasion of the muhurat of our forthcoming film #Gadar2. We are indeed very grateful, Sir."The movie will also star Utkarsh Sharma in the lead role alongside Deol. In Gadar, Tara Singh had gone all the way to Pakistan to bring back the love of his life and dear wife Sakeena.Gadar 2 will be produced by Zee Studios and Anil Sharma Productions, directed by Anil Sharma, and written by Shaktimaan. The film casts Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma. Music Composed by Mithoon.

