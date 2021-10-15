Sunny Deol unveils intense motion poster of Gadar 2, film to release in 2022

Makers of Sunny Deol's much-anticipated film Gadar 2 have released the first motion poster from the film introducing the lead cast. The clip, which has been released on the occasion of Dussehra, showcases the intense look of the action drama. Taking to his Instagram, actor Sunny Deol wrote, On the auspicious day of Dusshera, Presenting to you the motion poster of #Gadar2. Yesterday, Sunny Deol had promised a special update about the film to his fans and followers on social media. Gadar 2 is the sequel of his blockbuster romantic action film, Gadar, which was released in 2001.

The film also starred Amisha Patel in the lead role. Back in 2019, director Anil Sharma has been working on Gadar’s sequel for more than 15 years. While Gadar was set during the partition of India in 1947, its sequel will move ahead with the India-Pakistan angle. Gadar' which had released along with 'Lagaan' on June 15, 2001, was a massive hit and had smashed many box-office records. Utkarsh, who made his debut in 'Genius' co-starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, will be seen as the grown-up son of Sakina (Ameesha) and Tara Singh (Sunny) in the sequel. He was barely six when the first film had released 20 years ago.