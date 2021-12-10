Sunny Kaushal officially welcomes parjaiji Katrina Kaif to the family

Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot on Thursday. The actors took to their official Instagram handles and made the announcement, along with sharing clicks from the nuptial. Several Bollywood celebrities have congratulated the newlyweds on social media. But the sweetest wish perhaps came from Vicky's little brother, Sunny Kaushal. He wrote, "Aaj dil mein ek aur ki jagah ban gayi.. Welcome to the family Parjai ji Just lots and lots of love and a life long of happiness to this gorgeous couple (sic)," tagging both Katrina and Vicky.

The wedding was a close-knit affair at Rajasthan’s Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur district, with family and close friends in attendance. As per ANI, the couple took the ‘pheras’ on Thursday afternoon.The guest list included Director-Actor Anand Tiwari and his wife Angira, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, and Sharvari, Kabir Khan and wife Mini Mathur, Producer Amritpal Singh Bindra, and Vicky’s brother Sunny Kaushal.On the work front, both Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are basking in the success of Sardar Udham and Sooryavanshi, respectively.Soon, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will host a reception in Mumbai.