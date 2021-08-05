Sunny Leone calls 'Shero' one of her most interesting films

New Delhi, Aug 5 Actress Sunny Leone wrapped up the shooting for her film "Shero" in Kerala on Thursday.

Directed by "Kuttanadan Marpappa" fame Sreejith Vijayan, "Shero" is Sunny's first Malayalam film in a lead role.

Shot in Munnar and other parts of Kerala, action is a crucial element of the film. The actress trained and prepped extensively, doing all the stunts by herself.

Sunny believes that it's a defining part for her. As she wrapped the film, she told , "There are movies that challenge you and make you want to push yourself harder. Shero is just that film for me. I wanted to nail it to the tee."

She added: "From the performance, to the action, to learning the language, it was a film that I was completely consumed by. We shot in such picturesque locales of Kerala and it is by far one of the most interesting films I have ever done in my life."

"Shero" is a psychological thriller in which Sunny plays the character of Sarah Mike, a US-born woman with roots in India. The film traces the story of a chance holiday and the chance happenings on it forms the narrative.

The film will be released in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

