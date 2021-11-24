Sunny Leone reunites with 'Baby Doll' hitmaker Kanika Kapoor for new track

Mumbai, Nov 24 Sunny Leone will soon start shooting for her music video titled 'Madhuban' for which she has reunited with 'Baby Doll' singer Kanika Kapoor.

The two have delivered hit dance numbers in the past and have been hailed as a great actor-singer duo.

What makes this song special is that the male singer of the track, Arindam Chakraborty was chosen after he won a contest #ReelyFamous hosted on Instagram by music label Saregama. The second winner, Shivika Pratap Singh, will be seen next to Sunny Leone grooving to the song.

The song will be choreographed by Ganesh Acharya, who has worked with Sunny earlier on the sensational number 'Trippy Trippy'. Talking about her new outing, the actress said, "I am thrilled to be teaming up with Kanika and Ganesh and and I am thoroughly enjoying the experience. Kanika and I have done so many chartbuster numbers together; Ganesh master has choreographed me a lot. But this song has a special place in my heart. It is already a hit on reels and we have created a cracker of a dancer number together."

The song will see Sunny in an Indian look in a large scale setting. Set to tune by Toshi and Shaarib Sabri, the song will hit the airwaves shortly and will be released on Saregama Music's YouTube channel and music apps.

