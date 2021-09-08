Sunny Leone turns the heat in a blue striped bikini picture from the Maldives

Sunny Leone is having fun of her life as she holidays in the Maldives. The actor just dropped sensuously hot bikini picture and fans just can't keep calm. Sunny took to Instagram and shared a steamy picture of herself from her Maldives trip.

In the picture, she can be seen sporting a blue striped bikini with a matching pair of glasses. Earlier, she had shared, a video where the actress, was seen in a hot maroon bikini. On the work front, Sunny recently wrapped up the shoot of her film titled 'Shero'. Directed by Sreejith Vijayan, the psychological thriller will release in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. Sunny will also be seen in Anamika, a gun-fu action series, written and directed by Vikram Bhatt, it also features Sonnalli Seygall. She was last seen in Devang Dholakia’s Bullets