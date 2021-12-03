Sunny Pancholi says he left 'Balika Vadhu 2' for he couldn't play a father

Mumbai, Dec 3 Production assistant-turned-actor Sunny Pancholi, who has just quit 'Balika Vadhu 2', has said it was a challenge to play a character who speaks with a Gujarati accent, but he's satisfied he has done it successfully.

"Playing Premji Anjaariya in 'Balika Vadhu 2' was a great journey," Pancholi said. "It was challenging because I had never essayed a Gujarati-accented character and such a dynamic personality with so many different shades of character impulsive, stylish in his own way and so loving towards young Anandi (Shreya Patel) and other characters of my family in the show. I loved this challenge and I think I mastered my role."

The show has taken a leap by introducing Shivangi Joshi, Randeep Rai and Samridh Bawa in lead roles.

Explaining why he quit the show in its second season, Pancholi said, "I found it strange to play a father to actors almost as old as I am, so I decided to discontinue playing a character who I could no longer relate to. This is how television shows work and so I choose my projects carefully. They must make sense to me."

Sunny started as a production assistant on the show 'Mere Apne' and made his acting debut with 'Behnein'.

