Superstar Prithiviraj mourns the demise of popular Kerala chef MV Noushad

Popular chef and Malayalam film producer MV Noushad passed away on Friday morning due to an internal infection at a private hospital in Thiruvalla, Pathanamthitta. Over the last 18 months, the 55-year-old multi-faceted personality had undergone several surgeries. Noushad owned a leading catering and restaurant chain in Kerala - 'Naushad the big Chef'.

Known for his warmth and kindness, MV Noushad also appeared in many cooking shows on television channels. Superstar, Prithviraj took to Instagram to mourn the demise of Noushad with a heartfelt message. As a producer, his first film was the debut film of director Blessy- 'Kazhcha'. Starring Mammootty, the film became one of the biggest blockbusters in Malayalam in 2004. Following his debut film, he produced five more films that were hugely popular. These were - 'Chattambi Nadu', 'Spanish Masala', 'Best Actor', 'Lion' and 'Payyans'.Earlier this month, his wife Sheeba (51) died due to a cardiac arrest, and he bid her farewell while being hospitalised. He is survived by his daughter Nashwa (13).