Superstar Rajinikanth hospitalised in Chennai

Actor Rajinikanth was hospitalised in Chennai's Kauvery Hospital on Thursday for a routine health checkup. Speaking with PTI, Rajinikanth's publicist Riaz K Ahmed said, “It is a health check-up done routinely on a periodical basis. He is now in a private hospital for the check-up.”Rajinikanth was in New Delhi earlier this week to receive the Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the 67th National Film Awards.

He was joined by his wife, Latha, daughter Aishwarya R Dhanush and son-in-law, actor Dhanush. Coincidentally, Dhanush also received a National Award at the function. The veteran actor dedicated the award to his mentor, K Balachander. “I dedicate this award to my guru and mentor K Balachander sir, whom I remember him with gratitude. I also dedicate this award to my brother Sathyanarayana Rao Gaikwad, who was a father figure. He raised me with great values, and instilled spirituality in me,” he had said at the awards function.Rajinikanth will be returning to the big screen with Annaatthe. The Tamil film, set to release on Diwali, is directed by Siva.

