Suresh Chakravarthy turns the tables on his director 'Blue Sattai' Maran!

Chennai, Nov 24 'Bigg Boss Tamil' contestant and actor Suresh Chakravarthy jokingly says he is one of scores of people waiting to have a go at YouTuber-turned-director 'Blue Sattai' Maran for his debut film 'Anti-Indian'.

Participating in the audio launch event of the film, which was held on Tuesday night, the actor, who has played the role of a Tahsildar in the film, jokingly said, "Looks like this film, just like the old days, will have a 100-day run in theatres. That is because there are that many number of people out there waiting to lambast director 'Blue Sattai' Maran once his film releases. Importantly, I too am one of them."

'Blue Sattai' Maran, a YouTube film reviewer, became popular for his scathing reviews of Tamil films on his YouTube channel. While his reviews earned him quite a fan following on the Internet, it also earned him the wrath of filmmakers and film industry professionals.

Interestingly, it was in response to some viewers' comments, asking the reviewer to try directing a film before criticising others' films, that Maran chose to take up direction.

Needless to say, several industry professionals are eager to give Maran a taste of his own medicine when his film 'Anti-Indian' releases.

Stating that he did not discuss his pay for the film with the director, actor Suresh Chakravarthy jokingly said, "The salary that I asked for this film was that I would wear a blue shirt and review this film on his YouTube channel."

It was only recently that director Bharathiraaja, one of the legends of the Tamil film industry, had also said that he was waiting to review 'Blue Sattai' Maran's film in a lighter vein.

